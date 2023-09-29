PM Dahal visits Lake Mansarovar (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on a week-long official visit to China since September 23, visited Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash on Thursday.

PM Dahal and other members of the Nepali delegation reached Lake Mansarovar, situated in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, on Thursday afternoon.

Both Lake Mansarovar and Mt Kailash are sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Bon religion.

PM Dahal had arrived in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to return to Nepal from Chengdu on Saturday.