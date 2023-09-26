PM Dahal arrives in Chongqing (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on a week-long official visit to China, arrived in Chongqing on Tuesday.

Vice Mayors of Chongqing Municipality Dan Yanzheng and Jang Gaoji welcomed PM Dahal at Chongqing Airport upon his arrival.

PM Dahal, accompanied by Foreign Minister NP Saud and other members of the Nepali delegation, then visited the Chongqing Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

PM Dahal is scheduled to hold a meeting with Yuan Jiajun, member of the Political Bureau of the Community Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipality Committee, later on Tuesday.