PM Dahal arrives in China (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived in Hangzhou on Saturday for a week-long China visit.

PM Dahal had left for China from New York on Friday night after addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

China’s Minister for General Administration of Sports and Chinese Olympic Committee President Gao Zhidan welcomed PM Dahal at the Hangzhou Airport on Saturday morning.

PM Dahal is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou on Saturday and also participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Games being held in the city later the same day.

He will hold bilateral talks with President Xi at 4 PM and attend the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at 9 PM.

PM Dahal will leave for Beijing on Sunday. He is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) Zhao Leji in the Chinese capital.

He will also address an event at the Nepali Embassy in Beijing jointly organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

He will return to Nepal on September 30 after also visiting Lhasa of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

PM Dahal is accompanied by his personal secretary and daughter Ganga Dahal, Foreign Minister NP Saud, Water Supply Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, National Security Advisor Shankar Das Bairagi, National Planning Commission Vice-chairman Min Bahadur Shrestha, and other government officials and businessmen and industrialists on his China visit.