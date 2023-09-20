Constitution Day marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The government celebrated Constitution Day in a grand manner with various events at Tundikhel, Kathmandu, on Wednesday morning.

The present constitution was promulgated by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 2015.

Nepal Army helicopter unfurled a banner that read “Constitution Day, 2080” and showered flower petals while colorful balloons and pigeons were also released to mark the day.

The celebrations also included march-past and musical performances by Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, and cultural performances by Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Lalitpur Metropolitan City and Bhaktapur Municipality.

A special Constitution Day issue of “Nepal” bimonthly published by the Department of Information and Broadcasting was also released on the occasion.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, ministers, KMC Mayor Balen Shah, high-ranking government officials and other dignitaries attended the event.

Acting Prime Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka addressed the event as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Here are some pictures of the celebrations.