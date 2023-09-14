Subash Nembang cremated at Pashupati Aryaghat with state honors (Pictures)

Constituent Assembly Chairman and CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang has been cremated with state honors on Thursday.

Nembang’s last rites were performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu on Thursday noon. Nembang’s sons Mingso and Suhang lit his funeral pyre.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal paid tribute to Nembang by laying the national flag over his body while UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli laid the party’s flag over his body.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC and other leaders had also reached the Aryaghat to pay tribute to Nembang.

Nembang’s body was earlier kept at the UML party headquarters in Chyasal, Lalitpur, and then at his residence in Baluwatar.

Nembang passed away at the age of 71 due to heart attack on Tuesday morning.

He was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgunj at 1:50 AM Tuesday after a heart attack. He was declared dead at three Tuesday morning.

He is survived by two wives, two sons and two daughters.