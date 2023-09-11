BP Literature Festival begins (Pictures)

BP Literature Festival, a three-day event organized by Nepali Congress (NC), began on Sunday.

NC President and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the event amid a ceremony held at the party’s central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

The NC central committee is organizing the event to mark the 110th birth anniversary of BP Koirala, the party’s founding leader and Nepal’s first democratically elected prime minister.

Min Bahadur Bishwakarma, chief of NC’s information, communication and publicity department, said that the festival will feature poetry and ghazal recitations, musical performances, an art exhibition, documentary screenings, and an exhibition of historical photos.

Here are some pictures from the first day of the festival.