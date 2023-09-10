PM Dahal holds all-party meeting to consult for China visit

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has held an all-party meeting about his upcoming China visit.

He has held the all-party meeting at the Singha Durbar on Sunday to seek advice for the visit.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut and other leaders are attending the meeting.

The leaders advised that the government should stress on a balanced diplomacy with neighboring countries, pointed at the need to review implementation of past agreements with China, stated that the two countries should consider security concerns of one another, stressed on the need to take China into confidence about Nepal's non-aligned foreign policy, and asked Dahal to go for China visit only after thorough home-work on the issues that Nepal can reap benefits from.

Dahal thanked the leaders for their suggestions adding that the important advice would help his China visit fruitful. He assured that the government had made all the efforts to make the visit fruitful as far as possible.

Dahal will first leave for the United States on September 16 to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will fly directly to China on September 21 from there.