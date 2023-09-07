Final tributes paid to KMC-16 ward chair Mukunda Rijal (Pictures)

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah, Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol and other peope’s representatives have paid their last respects to KMC-16 Ward Chairman Mukunda Rijal, who passed away on Thursday morning.

Rijal’s body has been kept at the City Hall on Exhibition Road for final tributes. He will be cremated at the Pashupati Aryaghat later in the afternoon.

Rijal died while undergoing treatment at Grande International Hospital, Dhapasi, at 7:30 on Thursday morning. He was being treated at the hospital for severe pneumonia in both his lungs since Sunday.

Rijal was reelected as the ward chairman of KMC-16 in May last year. He is also the Nepali Congress president of Kathmandu Constituency No. 7.