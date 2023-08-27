Former president Bhandari is welcome if she wishes to return to UML: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that he would welcome former president Bidya Devi Bhandari should she wish to return to politics.

"We will not prohibit her if she wishes to become active in party works. It would be good if she comes and provides good leadership. But she should say she will come. She is always welcome," Oli said while addressing the meeting of Koshi province committee on Sunday. "Who is the one to stop her if she says she wants to do politics? Who will stop? How will s/he stop?"

Oli has also said that it is not right to spread unnecessary rumors merely because Bhandari met UML leaders. "Former president Bidya Devi Bhandari is a respectable person for all our party leaders as she was president. She was our close friend even before that. She was our party's vice-chair. Our party's respectable person. It is, therefore, not a big deal for anyone among us meeting and talking with her."

While responding to questions by journalists about the rumors of Bhandari wishing to return to UML's leadership earlier, Oli had called that efforts to create problems in the party.