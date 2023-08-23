Govt, opposition parties agree to form commission for gold smuggling probe

The government and opposition parties have agreed to form an inquiry commission for investigation of gold smuggling.

The two sides reached an agreement to form an inquiry commission according to the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1969, during an all-party meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Wednesday.

The agreement states that an inquiry commission will be formed to study investigations of gold smuggling cases and submit a report along with recommendations for reforms in prevailing laws for independent and fair investigation of gold smuggling cases. The commission will begin work on September 22.

The agreement was reached following discussion between seven ruling and opposition parties at the Singha Durbar. Chief whips of the seven parties have signed on the two-point agreement.

The main opposition CPN-UML had been obstructing Parliament since July 26 demanding formation of a high-level committee for investigation of gold smuggling.

The House of Representatives meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 PM Wednesday.