Oli will be arrested, UML obstructing House to stop that: Met Mani Chaudhary

CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Met Mani Chaudhary has claimed that UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli will soon be arrested and accused the main opposition party of obstructing the House to stop that.

Talking to journalists on Tuesday the ruling party lawmaker has accused Oli of involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam, gold smuggling, land exchange in Giri Bandhu Tea Estate in Jhapa and other cases, and claimed that UML is continuously obstructing the House due to fear of Oli being arrested.

"KP Oli is guilty. KP Oli must be arrested. KP Oli must be investigated," he has stressed.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding a high-level committee to investigate gold smuggling. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police is currently investigating the case. But UML has been stressing that the CIB cannot investigate the Home Minister or others in the government who may have been involved in gold smuggling.

UML also boycotted the all-party meeting convened by President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Sheetal Niwas Tuesday morning.