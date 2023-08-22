Shrestha assumes office as chief justice (Pictures)

Newly-appointed Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha has assumed office from Tuesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shrestha amid a ceremony held at the Sheetal Niwas earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

Supreme Court justices and staff welcomed Shrestha when he arrived at the court to take office.

Shrestha took over as acting chief justice from August 6 as the senior-most justice of the Supreme Court with the previous chief justice Hari Krishna Karki retiring on August 5.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously endorsed Shrestha as head of the judiciary after conducting a hearing on Monday. President Paudel appointed him as the new chief justice later the same day.

Shrestha will serve as chief justice for the next 13 months.

