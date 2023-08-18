PM Dahal, Speaker Ghimire discuss about ending House obstruction

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire met Friday morning at Baluwatar to discuss about ending obstruction in the House of Representatives (HoR).

Speaker Ghimire pointed that lawmakers have been denied opportunity to speak about natural disasters and other issues due to House obstruction and urged PM Dahal to forge consensus to end it, according to the speaker's secretariat.

"The ruling and the opposition parties at least should hold serious discussion. Leadership of House committees has not been picked. There are complaints that laws have not been formulated in the House," a secretariat source quoted Speaker Ghimire as telling PM Dahal.

PM Dahal in response assured that he would hold discussion with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and also urged the speaker to make efforts toward ending House obstruction.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding a high-level committee to investigate gold smuggling. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police is currently investigating the case. But UML has been stressing that the CIB cannot investigate the Home Minister or others in the government who may have been involved in gold smuggling.

The ruling coalition, however, has refused to form such high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case.