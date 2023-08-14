Even I can be handcuffed if found guilty of gold smuggling: PM Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has stated that he is ready to go to jail if he is found guilty in any corruption case.

Addressing Bagmati provincial convention of CPN (Maoist Center) on Monday Dahal, who is also Maoist chairman, has claimed that he is not involved in any corruption case including gold smuggling.

"Different media houses have named Mahara (Krishna Bahadur) in gold smuggling. The police are free to investigate about that. Not just Mahara but even I can be handcuffed if they find guilty," central member of Maoist Center Yuvaraj Chaulagai quoted Dahal as saying.

The Dahal government has been widely slammed for not taking action despite the investigation report submitted by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police after investigating smuggling of gold disguised as e-cigarettes concluding that Maoist Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara and his son Rahul Mahara had contacted smugglers.