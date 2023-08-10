PM Dahal meets President Paudel

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Shital Niwas on Thursday.

PM Dahal reached the Shital Niwas in the afternoon to meet President Paudel.

The Shital Niwas secretariat has called the meeting routine. "PM and President have met. This is routine," a member of the President's Office secretariat told Setopati.

President Paudel asked PM Dahal about the continuous House obstruction, protest against the federal Education Bill, and transitional justice, according to a source.