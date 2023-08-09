UML continues House obstruction

CPN-UML has continued House obstruction even on Wednesday.

The House meeting has been adjourned after UML lawmakers chanted slogans demanding a high-level committee for investigation in gold smuggling. They went to the well of the House and obstructed House proceedings.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire urged the opposition lawmakers to allow operation of the House as per the schedule but to no avail. He then adjourned the House meeting until Friday.

UML lawmaker Surya Thapa told Setopati that the party would continue House obstruction as Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha did not give satisfactory answers on the issue.

Home Minister Shrestha on Tuesday said that the government would not form any high-level committee to probe gold smuggling.

Answering questions raised by lawmakers after resumption of House proceedings on Tuesday, Shrestha stressed that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police would be allowed to conduct fair and impartial investigation on the episode.

"I say in this context now that nobody, whether Maoist or from any party, would be spared if deemed guilty through investigation and evidence," Shrestha assured.

Speaking after resumption of the House proceedings, opposition lawmakers demanded high-level probe committee stressing that the CIB could not investigate the Home Minister or others in the government who may have been involved in gold smuggling.

The parties earlier agreed to resume House proceedings following the meeting of Business Advisory Committee.

UML obstructed House proceedings immediately after Shrestha's response on Tuesday expressing dissatisfaction leading to adjournment of the meeting for the day.

The main opposition UML has been demanding a high-level committee for investigation in gold smuggling accusing some leaders of CPN (Maoist Center) and the government of complicity. But the government is not yet ready to form such probe committee.

UML had demanded formation of a high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case during the House meeting on July 26. The House meeting was held only on Tuesday after that.