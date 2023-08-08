Meeting of top leaders ends inconclusively

The meeting of top leaders on Tuesday to end obstruction in the House of Representatives (HoR) has ended inconclusively.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire and others met at Baluwatar Tuesday morning but the meeting failed to reach any agreement.

"The series of meetings continues. Talks will be held again," Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader of UML Subash Chandra Nembang said adding that there was no chance of another meeting later Tuesday. "Speaker will hold discussion with chief whips and whips of parties. Whether the House meeting would be held today or not would be known after that."

The top leaders had also met twice on Monday but to no avail. A notice was then issued informing that the meeting, originally called for one Monday afternoon and later deferred until 4 PM, was postponed until Tuesday.

The main opposition UML has been demanding a high-level committee for investigation in gold smuggling accusing some leaders of CPN (Maoist Center) and the government of complicity. But the government is not yet ready to form such probe committee.

UML had demanded formation of a high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case during the House meeting on July 26. The next two House meetings were also postponed as UML continued its obstruction.