CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has changed responsibilities of the party's office-bearers.

Deputy General Secretary Janardan Sharma has been made incharge of Bagmati while another Deputy General Secretary Barsha Man Pun has been handed over responsibility of the special province.

Secretary Devendra Paudel has been made Gandaki incharge while Dilaram Acharya will oversee Far West, Hit Man Shakya Lumbini, Chakra Pani Khanal Koshi, Lila Mani Pokharel Madhesh and Matrika Yadav Karnali.

Ram Karki was earlier overseeing Koshi, Ganesh Sah Madhesh, Hit Man Shakya Bagmati, Hit Raj Pandey Gandaki, Chakra Pani Khanal Lumbini, Kali Bahadur Malla Karnali, and Khaga Raj Bhatta Far West.

Maoist Center, meanwhile, has spent Rs 2.115 million to organize the ongoing central committee meeting that started Wednesday, Treasurer Sriram Dhakal briefed during the meeting.

The party had raised Rs 500 from each central member for the meeting. A total of 780 persons including 407 central members are participating in the meeting. The party has been providing snacks and drinking water to the participants who were told to make lodging arrangements themselves.