UML to continue House obstruction

The main opposition CPN-UML has said it will continue to obstruct the House over gold smuggling.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli met at Baluwatar even on Monday. But UML has decided to continue House obstruction pointing that the meeting could not yield any result.

"House obstruction will continue until gold smuggling is investigated," UML Chief Whip Padam Giri told Setopati.

Another UML leader has claimed that mules are being arrested in the case and the actual owners are being saved. "There are new developments in the case. The citizens should get to know the facts about everything. We are not for allowing House proceedings until the gold smugglers are arrested," the leader added.

Dahal and Oli also discussed about recommending a new chief justice (CJ). Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki is set to retire on August 5. Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha is next in line for the judiciary’s top post.