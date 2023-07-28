Dahal used UML’s money, didn’t show Maoist funds: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has accused CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal of using UML’s money when CPN was in existence.

He has also said that an actual unification between UML and Maoist Center did not take place at all.

Speaking at an event organized on Friday, Oli alleged that Dahal did not submit details of the Maoists' funds and continued to carry out separate activities even after the two parties unified to form CPN.

UML and Maoist Center had unified to form CPN in May 2018.

He claimed that UML did not hold any separate gathering or meeting during that period.

“We never held a separate gathering or meeting. Prachanda [Dahal] kept his party alive, kept holding separate meetings, kept the office alive,” Oli said.

He said that Dahal did everything with UML’s money but never submitted any money or details of the Maoists’ funds.

Dahal’s intention was to capture the party and to part ways if he could not finish the party, Oli added.

On a different note, Oli said that Nepali Congress is unable to speak against corruption. “What has happened to Congress? Look at Congress, it is not able to speak about corruption at all,” he said.