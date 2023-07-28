PM Dahal returns from Italy (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal returned home from Italy on Friday morning.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Foreign Minister NP Saud, Tourism Minister Sudan and others were at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to welcome PM Dahal upon his arrival.

PM Dahal had left for Italy on Saturday to participate in the 2023 United Nations Food System Stocktaking Moment organized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome. Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Beduram Bhusal had accompanied PM Dahal on his visit.

Here are some pictures of PM Dahal's arrival at the TIA.