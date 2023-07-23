Oli observes parliamentary election in Cambodia

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has observed the parliamentary election in Cambodia on Sunday.

Polling was completed peacefully in the constituencies the team that included Oli observed, according to Oli's secretariat. The team including Oli observed voting in two polling centers.

A total of 334 international election observers were deployed in the election set to elect 125 lawmakers.

Oli also met former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena after observing election.

The Nepali delegation led by Oli left for Cambodia Thursday night and also included UML Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Rimal, Chief of Foreign Department Rajan Bhattarai, former lawmaker Ek Nath Dhakal and others.

Oli is scheduled to return home Tuesday evening.