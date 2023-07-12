Sita Dahal's body kept at Paris Danda for final tribute (Pictures)

The body of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wife Sita Dahal has been kept at the CPN (Maoist Center)’s central office at Paris Danda, Koteshwar, for paying final tribute.

Ministers and top leaders of various parties have reached Paris Danda to pay tribute to her.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, Sita’s body will be kept at the party office until 1 PM for the party cadre and public to pay their last respects. Her last rites will be performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat on Wednesday afternoon.

Sita Dahal died while undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital in Thapathali on Wednesday morning. She was 69.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after the oxygen level in her body plummeted.

According to PM Dahal’s personal physician Prof Dr Yubaraj Sharma at Norvic International Hospital, Sita suffered a cardiac arrest at 8 AM and was declared dead at 8:33 AM Wednesday.