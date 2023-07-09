SC doesn't hear petition against Koshi govt formation for lack of time

The Supreme Court did not hear the petition filed against the formation of the new Koshi government due to lack of time on Sunday.

A single bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai was scheduled to hear the petition, which was listed as the fourth case to be heard by the bench on Sunday.

Nepali Congress parliamentary party leader Uddhav Thapa was appointed the new chief minister of Koshi province on Thursday with the support of 47 lawmakers from the ruling coalition -- 29 from NC, 13 including Koshi provincial assembly Speaker Baburam Gautam from CPN (Maoist Center), four from CPN (Unified Socialist) and one from Janata Samajwadi Party.

CPN-UML had then moved the Supreme Court against the government formation on Friday saying it was against the Constitution for the speaker to support a claim for the post of chief minister.

UML has sought a mandamus to annul the government formation and to pave the way for a new provincial government under its leadership.