Ruling coalition to field NC's Uddhav Thapa as CM candidate in Koshi

The ruling coalition has decided to field Uddhav Thapa of Nepali Congress (NC) as the candidate for chief minister (CM) of Koshi.

“We have advised to bring forward provincial parliamentary party leader of Congress Uddhav Thapa on behalf of the coalition for CM of Koshi,” Acting Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Rajendra Pandey said after the meeting of top coalition leaders at Baluwatar on Monday.

The CPN-UML led government fell on June 30 after Hikmat Karki failed floor test by one vote.

Provincial leaders of the coalition had then come to Kathmandu after they failed to decide who the coalition candidate for CM should be with Indra Angbo of CPN (Maoist Center) also staking claim for the post.

Karki could secure only 46 votes in the provincial assembly that has 93 lawmakers during the floor test. Forty-three lawmakers voted against CM Karki in the floor test with the only Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Nirmala Limbu abstaining from voting.

Forty UML lawmakers and six lawmakers from coalition partner RPP voted in support of the Karki government. NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Unified Socialist voted against the government.