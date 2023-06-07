PM Dahal accuses UML of making decision for land swap with India

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that CPN-UML government took decision about giving up Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura for access road to Bangladesh via India.

The main opposition UML has been vehemently slamming PM Dahal for talking about giving up Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura for access road to Bangladesh via India upon his return after India visit.

He has claimed, without taking any names, that those who are slamming him now had actually taken decision to that regard while answering questions raised in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

“There is no place to point that Nepal has been harmed here. Friends talked about swap. I did not say (sic), I just told journalists that there is this argument as well since the past,” Dahal has stated. “I cannot actually produce evidence now. But there probably will be time, I’ll also show evidence. Those party leaders who have said now that the swap word should not even be uttered, they have made swap decision.”

He has added that he feels pride in the visit and understandings reached there.

Dahal’s response in the National Assembly is in stark contrast to that in the House of Representatives (HoR) where he did not make any counter allegations and only defended himself.

“I have only said that it should be established first that Nepal’s land belongs to Nepal,” PM Dahal said answering questions raised by opposition lawmakers about his recent India visit in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday. “I am very worried and also hurt that honorable lawmakers doubted that I gave away Nepali land.”

Calling his visit successful he complained that was under suspicion instead of being lauded by everyone for the successful visit. “I want to clarify. It has been made clear that the first thing is to establish that Nepal’s land belongs to Nepal. I have not talked anything about alternatives. Let it be clear for honorable lawmakers, there are video recordings of what I spoke and all the evidence.”

He claimed that he merely relayed what the Indian side said on the basis of their studies by some experts and intellectuals, and he did not said that should be done.

He added that it is the first time that an Indian PM publicly acknowledged the border disputes with Nepal and expressed commitment to resolve them.