Cabinet decides to present bill related to electricity trading in House

The government has decided to present the bill related to electricity trading in the House.

The Cabinet meeting Wednesday has given permission to the ministry concerned to present the bill to the House, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

The bill arrived to the Cabinet via the legislative committee. And the Cabinet has given permission to the ministry concerned to present the bill to the House.

The Cabinet has taken the decision immediately after return of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal following his India visit where the two countries signed different agreements related to electricity.