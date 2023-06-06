Oli slams PM Dahal for keeping daughter in meeting during India visit

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal did not follow protocols during the latter’s recent India visit.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday Oli has slammed PM Dahal for keeping his daughter Ganga Dahal and no Foreign Ministry official during the meeting with National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval even as Indian foreign secretary was present during the meeting.

“He kept his PA (personal assistant) daughter by his side, did not keep foreign minister or foreign secretary. He has kept family member,” Oli has pointed. “Can foreign relations be run in this manner?”

He has opined that PM Dahal failed to make his visit an official visit. “Was this a family visit or religious or religious tourism or pilgrimage?” he has asked. “It looked a family visit at places. Nepal’s presentation should not be this weak.”