I only said it should be established first that Nepal’s land belongs to Nepal: PM Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that he did not propose to give up Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura for access road to Bangladesh via India.

“I have only said that it should be established first that Nepal’s land belongs to Nepal,” PM Dahal has said answering questions raised by opposition lawmakers about his recent India visit in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday. “I am very worried and also hurt that honorable lawmakers doubted that I gave away Nepali land.”

Calling his visit successful he has complained that he has been under suspicion instead of being lauded by everyone for the successful visit. “I want to clarify. It has been made clear that the first thing is to establish that Nepal’s land belongs to Nepal. I have not talked anything about alternatives. Let it be clear for honorable lawmakers, there are video recordings of what I spoke and all the evidence.”

He has claimed that he merely relayed what the Indian side said on the basis of their studies by some experts and intellectuals, and he did not said that should be done.

He has added that it is the first time that an Indian PM has publicly acknowledged the border disputes with Nepal and expressed commitment to resolve them.

He has also revealed that he sought Indian grant to complete the international cricket stadium in Chitwan.