Sutlej to develop 669MW Lower Arun

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam has signed an agreement to develop the Lower Arun Hydropower Project.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Investment Board Sushil Bhatta and Chairman and Managing Director of Sutlej NL Sharma signed the agreement to that regard in presence of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.

Nepal will get 21 percent free energy from the 669 MW project while the rest will be exported to India after paying royalty to the Nepal government.

The two leaders also discussed border disputes during their meeting earlier on the day. Addressing the joint press briefing the two leaders revealed that they discussed border issues during the meeting. “We will keep on working to take our relation to Himalayan heights. We will resolve border and other issues with this spirit,” Modi said.

Speaking after Modi, Dahal also acknowledged discussion about the border issues. “PM Modi and I also discussed about border issues. I suggested that the border disputes should be resolved through established diplomatic mechanism.”

The two leaders also participated virtually in ceremonies related to various projects, giving boost to cross-border connectivity and flow of people, goods and energy.