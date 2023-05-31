PM Dahal leaves for India (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal left for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon for a four-day India visit.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and ministers bid farewell to PM Dahal at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

This is Dahal’s first foreign visit after he was appointed prime minister in December last year.

PM Dahal is scheduled to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday.

Here are some pictures taken at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.