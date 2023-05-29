Republic Day celebrated at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The 16th Republic Day was celebrated with a special ceremony at the Army Pavilion at Tundikhel, Kathmandu on Monday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

A Nepal Army helicopter showered flower petals and unfurled a banner reading “Republic Day 2080” on the occasion.

The celebrations also included military parades and drills, and traditional dances of various ethnic groups.

Here are some pictures of the celebrations.