SC moved against Cabinet decision to recommend presidential pardon for Resham Chaudhary

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court (SC) demanding cancellation of the Cabinet’s recommendation for presidential pardon to Nagarik Unmukti Party leader and former lawmaker Resham Chaudhary.

SC spokesperson Bimal Paudel said that Sharada Kadayat Bohara has brought a petition on behalf of families of victims of the 2015 Tikapur incident demanding cancellation of the Cabinet’s recommendation. Sharada is the wife of police inspector Keshav Bohara, who was killed in the incident.

“A writ petition has been brought seeking cancellation of the Cabinet’s decision to recommend pardon for Resham Chaudhary. We are studying,” Paudel said.

A Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar earlier on Sunday decided to recommend to the president to grant pardon to Chaudhary, according to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

President Ram Chandra Paudel will grant pardon to Chaudhary as per the Cabinet’s recommendation on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.