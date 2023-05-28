Police, protesters clash in Biratnagar (Pictures)

Police and demonstrators protesting against the naming of Province 1 as Koshi clashed with each other on Sunday.

The clash ensued after the police tried to stop the protesters from breaching the prohibited area and marching toward the provincial assembly building.

The protesters have been staging a demonstration at Devkota Chowk of Biratnagar since Sunday morning.

Some protesters were injured in the clash.

Police also used tear gas and water cannon to bring the situation under control.

Here are some pictures taken by our correspondent Raju Adhikari.