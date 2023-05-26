UML lawmakers obstruct House meeting (Pictures)

Main opposition CPN-UML obstructed the House of Representatives meeting over allegations of corruption on Friday.

UML lawmakers stood up from their seats as soon as Speaker Devraj Ghimire began Friday’s House meeting. Speaker Ghimire then allowed UML Chief Whip Padam Giri to speak.

Giri demanded that CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Lekhnath Dahal apologize and his expression be removed from the records stating that Dahal had leveled baseless accusations at UML over the issue of jalahari at the Pashupatinath Temple.

In an earlier House meeting, Dahal had claimed that the Oli government had installed a brass jalahari instead of golden jalahari at the Pashupatinath Temple.

UML lawmakers also shouted slogans after the speaker allowed Maoist Chief Whip Hit Raj Pandey to speak. They also demanded an answer from the government on the issue.