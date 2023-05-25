Everybody implicated in Bhutanese refugees case should be investigated: Thapa

Nepali Congress General Secretary and lawmaker Gagan Thapa has said that the fake Bhutanese refugees scam should be brought to a conclusion.

Addressing the House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, Thapa said that it is a test of the government and the people are watching how investigation is being carried out in the case.

Thapa said that everybody implicated in the scam should be investigated.

"Whoever has been named should be investigated in a fair manner. Nobody can get away. After the government’s test, the court’s test also begins now,” he said. “The court can’t just say it did justice. Justice should be felt.”

Thapa said that every person involved in crimes against the state should be investigated regardless of who they are and that nobody should get away.

Alternatives will be sought and questions will be raised if it is felt that the investigation has faltered somewhere, he added.