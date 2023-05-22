Court extends custody of refugee scam accused by three days (Pictures)

The Kathmandu District Court has extended the custody of all 16 people arrested in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugees scam by three days.

According to Achyut Mani Neupane, chief of the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, the court on Sunday granted police permission to keep the 16 in custody for three more days.

Police are also submitting the report of their investigation into the scam to the District Government Attorney’s Office on Sunday itself.

Here are some pictures of the accused being taken to the District Government Attorney’s Office.