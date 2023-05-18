Court extends custody of 14 arrested in fake Bhutanese refugees scam by three days

The Kathmandu District Court has extended the custody of the 14 people arrested in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam by three days.

Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal with District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that the court on Wednesday granted the police permission to keep the 14 arrested in custody for three more days for investigation.

Police have already taken the statements all the arrested except Angtawa Sherpa.

The District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, had directed the police to complete their investigation soon citing lack of time, but the investigation took longer as they collected evidence and made additional arrests.

Police have so far arrested Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhandari, Tanka Kumar Gurung, Sandesh Sharma, Sagar Rai, Indrajit Rai, Tek Narayan Pandey, Bal Krishna Khand, Khand’s personal secretary Narendra KC, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Sandeep Rayamajhi, Angtawa Sherpa, Ram Sharan KC and Govinda Chaudhary over their alleged involvement in the scam.