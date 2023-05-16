Parliamentary thematic committees hold first meetings (Pictures)

The thematic committees of the House of Representatives (HoR) have become active six months after the first session of Parliament began, holding their first meetings on Tuesday.

The eldest member of each committee presided over the meetings as the committees’ chairs have not been picked yet.

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Arjun Narsingh KC presided over the public accounts committee meeting.

Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmaker Lalbir Chaudhary headed the meeting of infrastructure development committee, while CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Ranendra Baraili presided over the meeting of industry, commerce, labor and consumer welfare committee.

The meeting of education and health committee was headed by CPN-UML lawmaker Kaluram Rai, while Rastriya Prajatantra Party lawmaker Pashupati Shumsher Rana presided over the meeting of international relations and tourism committee.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba chaired the meeting of law, justice and human rights committee.

The HoR has 10 thematic committees—finance committee; international relations and tourism committee; industry, commerce, labor and consumer welfare committee; law, justice and human rights committee; agriculture, cooperatives and natural resources committee; women and social affairs committee; state affairs and good governance committee; infrastructure development committee; education, health and information technology committee; and public accounts committee.

The committees are responsible for finalizing bills that are registered at the Parliament Secretariat and sent by the HoR for theoretical, clause-wise discussion.

Each committee has around 25 members.

Here are some pictures of the committees’ first meetings.