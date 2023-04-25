Rabi Lamichhane reelected from Chitwan-2 with landslide win

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has been reelected to the House of Representatives from Chitwan-2 with a landslide victory.

As per the final results, Lamichhane secured 54,176 votes to win the election by a margin of more than 42,000. His nearest rival Jeet Narayan Shrestha of Nepali Congress (NC) received 11,214 votes.

Ram Prasad Neupane of CPN-UML finished third with 10,936 votes.

Lamichhane, who had secured 49,300 votes in November 2022 to beat NC's Umesh Shrestha by 34,312 votes, has improved upon that tally.

The Chitwan-2 seat had fallen vacant since the Supreme Court ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker as he had not completed the process to reacquire his Nepali citizenship certificate that had become invalid after he acquired US citizenship.