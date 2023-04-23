Voting continues in by-elections (Pictures)

Voting is continuing in the by-elections being held in the federal constituencies of Chitwan-2, Tanahun-1 and Bara-2 on Sunday.

Voting started at seven in the morning and will continue till five in the evening, according to the Election Commission.

The constituency of Chitwan-2 became vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker stating that he did not complete the process to reacquire his citizenship certificate that had become invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane has already reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy.

The constituency of Tanahun-1, meanwhile, is vacant after Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress was elected president.

The constituency of Bara-2 became vacant after Janata Samajwadi Party’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected vice-president.

Here are some pictures.