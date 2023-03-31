Dahal meets President Paudel

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Shital Niwas on Friday.

“Their meeting is routine,” a source at the Shital Niwas secretariat told Setopati.

PM Dahal discussed Cabinet expansion and other issues with President Paudel during the meeting. PM Dahal is planning to expand the Cabinet later on Friday if the parties send the names of their respective ministers.

President will administer oath of office and secrecy to the ministers and PM to the ministers of state.