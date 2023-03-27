SC refuses to register petition demanding cancelation of “People’s War Day”

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to register the writ petition demanding cancelation of “People’s War Day” to mark the start of Maoist insurgency in 1996.

Conflict victims including Kalyan Budathoki of Ramechhap filed the petition at the Apex Court on Sunday demanding that “People’s War Day” be canceled.

SC Registrar Narayan Panthi has refused to register the petition pointing that it is the executive’s prerogative to take policy decision about when to give public holidays and when not to. He has also cited an earlier SC verdict that ruled that when and at what time to give public holidays is a policy issue of the government while refusing to register the petition.

The government led by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who led the Maoist insurgency, had announced a public holiday on February 13 to mark the start of insurgency in 1996.

The Cabinet has also decided to observe “People’s War Day” next year as well.

The government had been widely criticized for the decision to celebrate the day.