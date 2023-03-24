Basanta Kunwar is new IGP

Basanta Kunwar has been appointed as the new inspector general of Nepal Police.

The Cabinet meeting held on Friday decided to appoint Kunwar as the new chief of Nepal Police, according to a minister. Kunwar was promoted to additional inspector general (AIG) less than a week ago.

Kunwar was first in line among five AIGs recommended for promotion to the top post of Nepal Police.

Kunwar will succeed Dhiraj Pratap Singh, who is retiring as IGP on Friday itself. He will head Nepal Police until March 2025.

Kunwar hails from Arghakhanchi. He joined the police force as inspector on March 19, 1995.

Kunwar was ranked 13th when he was promoted to senior superintendent of police (SSP), but he was ranked first during his promotion to deputy inspector general (DIG).

Kunwar also served as police chief in different districts.

He has an MBA from Tribhuvan University.