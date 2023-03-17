Cabinet will be completed by March 24: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that his Cabinet will be completed by March 24.

Talking to media after a meeting of the Investment Board on Friday, Dahal said that he will take a floor test on March 20 and the Cabinet will be completed within four days of the floor test.

Dahal said that he will also discuss Cabinet expansion with all parties in the ruling coalition after the vice-presidential election on Friday.

“I will give full shape to the government after the confidence vote. I have already said that I will seek a vote of confidence on March 20,” Dahal said. “I will give full shape to the government within four days of that.”

He also said there was no difficulty in Cabinet expansion.