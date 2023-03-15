Vice-presidential candidate Yadav meets Resham Chaudhary in prison

Parliamentary party leader of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and vice-presidential candidate Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has met Resham Chaudhary at the Dillibazar Prison.

Yadav, who is the ruling coalition’s candidate for vice-president, met Nagarik Unmukti Party advisor Chaudhary in prison on Tuesday and sought his support in the election.

Chaudhary expressed commitment to support them, according to JSP leader Pradeep Yadav.

“Reshamji has expressed commitment to support our candidate. He has said that he will talk to party chair Ranjita Shrestha about it,” Yadav said.

Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) recently reached an agreement on functional unity.

Janamat Party has fielded Mamata Jha as its candidate for vice-president.

Meanwhile, Ram Sahay Prasad also met LSP senior leader Rajendra Mahato seeking their support. Mahato said that they will discuss it in the party, according to JSP leader Yadav.

The election for vice-president is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Along with Ram Sahay Prasad, Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party are the candidates for the post.