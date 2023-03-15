PM Dahal assures policy continuity

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has assured that there will be continuity in government policies despite recent change in ruling coalition.

The ruling coalition has changed recently after Nepal Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) decided to revive the pre-election alliance leading to CPN-UML and RPP quitting the current government. But PM Dahal has stated that the government policies will not change despite the change in coalition.

“The political equation has changed in the intervening period. But that doesn’t mean government’s policies will change,” he said addressing the second quarterly review held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Tuesday. “Ministers will change but the government’s policy priorities will not change. The bureaucracy should also work keeping those issues at the center.”

He also stated that the current government would move toward its declared goals in a determined manner. “The things that I have said in the instructions given to the government secretaries, speeches in the parliament, and the common minimum programs will not change. The bureaucracy should also work by keeping that at the center.”