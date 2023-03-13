Pramila Kumari Yadav withdraws candidacy for vice-president

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Pramila Kumari Yadav has withdrawn her candidacy for the vice-presidential election scheduled to be held on March 17.

Pramila withdrew her candidacy supporting JSP central executive committee member and lawmaker Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, the common candidate of the coalition for vice-president.

Pramila said she withdrew her candidacy as Ram Sahay Prasad had played a leading role in the struggle for political, economic and socio-cultural transformation, and in the Jana Andolan, the Madhes movement and other movements for restoration of democracy.