Final list of candidates for vice-president published

The Election Commission has published the final list of candidates for vice-president.

The Office of the Election Officer at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, published the final list comprising four candidates on Sunday. The election for vice-president is scheduled to be held on March 17.

As per the final list, Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML, Pramila Kumari Yadav and Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party are the candidates for the election.

JSP fielded two candidates after the Election Commission on Friday instructed to not register nomination of male candidates for the post of vice-president.

Shakya is from the indigenous community while the other three belong to the Madheshi community.

Janamat Party has already said that it will not withdraw its candidacy.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition is holding discussion on picking a common candidate for vice-president.