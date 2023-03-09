Janata Samajwadi Party to field Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav for vice-president

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has decided to field parliamentary party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav as the party’s candidate for vice-president.

JSP lawmaker Pradeep Yadav told Setopati that a meeting of JSP held on Thursday decided to field Ram Sahay Prasad as its candidate for vice-president. Ram Sahay Prasad was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the November 20 general election.

On February 24, eight parties had reached an agreement to support Nepali Congress for president and also to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav is making his confidant Ram Sahay Prasad the party’s candidate for vice-president.

A by-election will have to be held in his constituency of Bara-2 if Ram Sahay Prasad is elected vice-president. Candidates for vice-president have to file their nominations on March 13 while the election for vice-president is scheduled for March 17.

Meanwhile, it appears increasingly likely that a new vice-president will be elected unopposed on March 17 with chances of CPN-UML not fielding the party’s candidate for the post.

UML has yet to decide whether to field a candidate for vice-president or not. According to sources, UML will not field its candidate if a JSP leader runs for vice-president as the common candidate of eight parties.

UML and JSP also held informal talks on the issue on the sidelines of the presidential election held at the Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu on Thursday.

A UML office-bearer told JSP lawmakers that there was no possibility of UML filing candidacy for vice-president.